Todd Grantham is out as Oklahoma State defensive coordinator, Clint Bowen will take over

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State fired first-year defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and replaced him with quality control staff member…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State fired first-year defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and replaced him with quality control staff member Clint Bowen on Sunday, five days after head coach Mike Gundy was let go.

The school announced Grantham’s dismissal a day after a 45-27 home loss to Baylor in which the Cowboys surrendered 612 total yards.

Gundy hired Grantham away from the New Orleans Saints last December. Grantham had been the Saints’ defensive line coach for two years and previously was a defensive coordinator in the NFL, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Cowboys rank last in the Big 12 Conference and 130th in the nation in total defense.

Before going to Oklahoma State, Bowen was a longtime member of the Kansas staff and was a defensive coordinator for 14 seasons in the Bowl Subdivision between 2006-20. His son, Banks, is a freshman quarterback at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) play at Arizona on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.