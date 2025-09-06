Thomas scores twice and Bucknell defeats Marist 34-23

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Tariq Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and Ralph Rucker IV passed for 246 yards and ran…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Tariq Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and Ralph Rucker IV passed for 246 yards and ran for a score as Bucknell defeated Marist 34-23 on Saturday.

Thomas ran for 76 yards on 15 carries and had scores of 4 yards in first half and a 1 yard in the fourth quarter for the Bison (1-1). Rucker was 18-of-23 passing with an interception.

TJ Cadden caught seven passes for 104 yards and his brother Michael had a rushing touchdown. Sam Milligan had five catches for 87 yards.

A 46-yard pass to TJ Cadden set up Thomas for a 1-yard score and a 27-17 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Michael Cadden’s 8-yard TD run made it 34-17 halfway through the final quarter.

Sonny Mannio’s 1-yard pass to Connor Hulstein cut Bucknell’s lead to 17-14 at halftime. The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter before Thomas’ second TD.

Mannio was 22 of 42 for 229 yards passing and he rushed for 96 yards and a TD for the Red Foxes (1-1).

