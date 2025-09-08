Third-stringer Ryan Staub’s performance creates QB dilemma for Deion Sanders and Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — To Deion Sanders, the plan last weekend seemed only fair: Give all three of his quarterbacks…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — To Deion Sanders, the plan last weekend seemed only fair: Give all three of his quarterbacks two series each to see what they could do. That way, the situation could “tell us its own story,” he explained.

That story now contains an intriguing plot development.

The Colorado coach has a dilemma at QB going into the Big 12 Conference opener Friday in Houston. It’s the sort of predicament he’s sidestepped because he’s had his son, Shedeur.

The under-center candidates include transfer and current starter Kaidon Salter, along with freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis. Added to the mix after Saturday’s stellar performance is the longtime understudy, Ryan Staub, who served as the backup to Shedeur Sanders the past two seasons.

“I know exactly how I’m going to handle the quarterback situation,” Deion Sanders said after a 31-7 win over Delaware that set the QB situation in full motion. “I’m not going to say it.”

The competition

Salter left Liberty to step in at Colorado. The dual-option threat beat out Lewis and Staub in fall camp for the starting job. He had Colorado (1-1) off to a 10-0 lead in his two series of work against the Blue Hens before giving way to Lewis, the 17-year-old highly touted recruit and future of the program.

Lewis didn’t produce any points in his first two cracks at leading the team.

Next up was Staub, the third-stringer whose performance threw a curve into the quarterback plans. He tossed two TD passes — one in the closing seconds before halftime and another on a quick strike soon after the break. He stayed in the game for two more series, too.

With that, the competition appears open again.

“My decisions are not just based on what I see in the game,” explained Sanders, who enacted his two-series-each plan after the season-opening loss to Georgia Tech. “My decisions are based on a lot about what I see in practice and what I know to be true and what should happen based on preparation in practice.”

The understudy

Staub knows the offense about as well as anyone after spending the past two seasons in the shadow of Shedeur Sanders. Staub even paid homage Saturday to Sanders, now in Cleveland, by raising his wrist and doing the “Shedeur” pose after a 71-yard TD throw.

“I got to see everything that he did and the way he does things, day in and day out, the way he sees stuff in the film room,” said Staub, a redshirt sophomore from California. “Just the past couple years sitting behind him has really helped me.”

Staub finished 7 of 10 for 157 yards and two touchdown passes.

“It’s crazy to be rewarded this way,” Staub said. “It’s been a long couple of years of just working and waiting and working.”

Staub has one start on his resume — in 2023, with Sanders sidelined by an injury. Staub threw for 195 yards and his first career touchdown to Travis Hunter in a 23-17 loss at Utah.

Last season, Staub was limited to 20 snaps over four appearances in his backup role.

This season, he slipped to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Salter and Lewis. But he may have just risen up the ranks.

There was a moment on the sideline Saturday where Deion Sanders placed both hands on Staub’s helmet, stared through his facemask and appeared to tell him, “I believe in you, man.”

Staub had no idea he’d play until the day before the Delaware game. Soon after finding out, he visited with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to make some play-calling requests.

“He told me, ‘I like this, this, this, this and this, and call this here,’” Shurmur recounted. “It didn’t surprise me, not one bit, that the guys in there playing were rooting for him, because he has that spirit.”

Transfer portal

Staub could’ve left via the transfer portal. Deion Sanders would’ve gladly made calls to programs on his behalf, too.

That option didn’t appeal to him. He wanted to succeed at Colorado.

“Worked his butt off and understands who we are, what we are, what we want from that position,” Sanders said. “He balled out so much, the whole student section was chanting his name.”

It reminded Sanders of “Rudy,” the 1993 movie about a college football player who overcame the odds to achieve his dream of suiting up for Notre Dame. Unlike Rudy Ruettiger, who famously played in only one game for the Fighting Irish, Staub could have a starring role with the Buffaloes.

“I was the guy who cried when I saw the movie,” Sanders said. “Those type of guys who didn’t really get opportunities or what they should, those have always been my guys.

“That means a lot to me, to see (Staub) stick around and get an opportunity when he could have easily dipped. … He’s one of those kids, man, and I’m proud.”

