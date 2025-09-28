The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (46)
|4-0
|1626
|1
|2. Oregon (16)
|5-0
|1589
|6
|3. Miami (FL) (4)
|4-0
|1529
|2
|4. Mississippi
|5-0
|1354
|13
|5. Oklahoma
|4-0
|1313
|7
|6. Texas A&M
|4-0
|1308
|9
|7. Penn St.
|3-1
|1179
|3
|8. Indiana
|5-0
|1156
|11
|9. Texas
|3-1
|1071
|10
|10. Alabama
|3-1
|1057
|17
|11. Texas Tech
|4-0
|967
|12
|12. Georgia
|3-1
|965
|5
|13. LSU
|4-1
|838
|4
|14. Iowa St.
|5-0
|830
|14
|15. Tennessee
|4-1
|697
|15
|16. Vanderbilt
|5-0
|640
|18
|17. Georgia Tech
|5-0
|549
|16
|18. Florida St.
|3-1
|535
|8
|19. Missouri
|5-0
|528
|20
|20. Michigan
|3-1
|422
|19
|21. Notre Dame
|2-2
|333
|22
|22. Illinois
|4-1
|271
|23
|23. BYU
|4-0
|191
|25
|24. Virginia
|4-1
|125
|–
|25. Arizona St.
|4-1
|107
|–
Others receiving votes: South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3.
