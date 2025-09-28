Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 28, 2025, 2:02 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (46) 4-0 1626 1
2. Oregon (16) 5-0 1589 6
3. Miami (FL) (4) 4-0 1529 2
4. Mississippi 5-0 1354 13
5. Oklahoma 4-0 1313 7
6. Texas A&M 4-0 1308 9
7. Penn St. 3-1 1179 3
8. Indiana 5-0 1156 11
9. Texas 3-1 1071 10
10. Alabama 3-1 1057 17
11. Texas Tech 4-0 967 12
12. Georgia 3-1 965 5
13. LSU 4-1 838 4
14. Iowa St. 5-0 830 14
15. Tennessee 4-1 697 15
16. Vanderbilt 5-0 640 18
17. Georgia Tech 5-0 549 16
18. Florida St. 3-1 535 8
19. Missouri 5-0 528 20
20. Michigan 3-1 422 19
21. Notre Dame 2-2 333 22
22. Illinois 4-1 271 23
23. BYU 4-0 191 25
24. Virginia 4-1 125
25. Arizona St. 4-1 107

Others receiving votes: South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3.

