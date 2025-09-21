The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (52)
|3-0
|1629
|1
|2. Miami (FL) (7)
|4-0
|1479
|4
|3. Penn St. (5)
|3-0
|1460
|2
|4. LSU
|4-0
|1433
|3
|5. Georgia
|3-0
|1420
|5
|6. Oregon (1)
|4-0
|1404
|6
|7. Oklahoma (1)
|4-0
|1194
|11
|8. Florida St.
|3-0
|1183
|7
|9. Texas A&M
|3-0
|1072
|10
|10. Texas
|3-1
|1057
|8
|11. Indiana
|4-0
|990
|19
|12. Texas Tech
|4-0
|890
|17
|13. Mississippi
|4-0
|843
|13
|14. Iowa St.
|4-0
|779
|12
|15. Tennessee
|3-1
|635
|15
|16. Georgia Tech
|4-0
|598
|18
|17. Alabama
|2-1
|595
|14
|18. Vanderbilt
|4-0
|546
|20
|19. Michigan
|3-1
|458
|21
|20. Missouri
|4-0
|452
|23
|21. Southern Cal
|4-0
|264
|25
|22. Notre Dame
|1-2
|219
|24
|23. Illinois
|3-1
|145
|9
|24. TCU
|3-0
|138
|–
|25. BYU
|3-0
|131
|–
Others receiving votes: Auburn 122, Mississippi St. 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona St. 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2.
