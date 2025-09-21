The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (52) 3-0 1629 1 2. Miami (FL) (7) 4-0 1479 4 3. Penn St. (5) 3-0 1460 2 4. LSU 4-0 1433 3 5. Georgia 3-0 1420 5 6. Oregon (1) 4-0 1404 6 7. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1194 11 8. Florida St. 3-0 1183 7 9. Texas A&M 3-0 1072 10 10. Texas 3-1 1057 8 11. Indiana 4-0 990 19 12. Texas Tech 4-0 890 17 13. Mississippi 4-0 843 13 14. Iowa St. 4-0 779 12 15. Tennessee 3-1 635 15 16. Georgia Tech 4-0 598 18 17. Alabama 2-1 595 14 18. Vanderbilt 4-0 546 20 19. Michigan 3-1 458 21 20. Missouri 4-0 452 23 21. Southern Cal 4-0 264 25 22. Notre Dame 1-2 219 24 23. Illinois 3-1 145 9 24. TCU 3-0 138 – 25. BYU 3-0 131 –

Others receiving votes: Auburn 122, Mississippi St. 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona St. 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2.

