The AP Top 25

September 21, 2025, 2:04 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (52) 3-0 1629 1
2. Miami (FL) (7) 4-0 1479 4
3. Penn St. (5) 3-0 1460 2
4. LSU 4-0 1433 3
5. Georgia 3-0 1420 5
6. Oregon (1) 4-0 1404 6
7. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1194 11
8. Florida St. 3-0 1183 7
9. Texas A&M 3-0 1072 10
10. Texas 3-1 1057 8
11. Indiana 4-0 990 19
12. Texas Tech 4-0 890 17
13. Mississippi 4-0 843 13
14. Iowa St. 4-0 779 12
15. Tennessee 3-1 635 15
16. Georgia Tech 4-0 598 18
17. Alabama 2-1 595 14
18. Vanderbilt 4-0 546 20
19. Michigan 3-1 458 21
20. Missouri 4-0 452 23
21. Southern Cal 4-0 264 25
22. Notre Dame 1-2 219 24
23. Illinois 3-1 145 9
24. TCU 3-0 138
25. BYU 3-0 131

Others receiving votes: Auburn 122, Mississippi St. 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona St. 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2.

