The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (55) 3-0 1631 1 2. Penn St. (5) 3-0 1490 2 3. LSU (2) 3-0 1470 3 4. Miami (FL) (3) 3-0 1434 5 5. Georgia 3-0 1428 6 6. Oregon (1) 3-0 1423 4 7. Florida St. 2-0 1123 10 8. Texas 2-1 1111 7 9. Illinois 3-0 1110 9 10. Texas A&M 3-0 1101 16 11. Oklahoma 3-0 1056 13 12. Iowa St. 4-0 820 14 13. Mississippi 3-0 748 17 14. Alabama 2-1 599 19 15. Tennessee 2-1 583 15 16. Utah 3-0 573 20 17. Texas Tech 3-0 538 21 18. Georgia Tech 3-0 511 – 19. Indiana 3-0 458 22 20. Vanderbilt 3-0 397 – 21. Michigan 2-1 356 23 22. Auburn 3-0 344 24 23. Missouri 3-0 292 25 24. Notre Dame 0-2 207 8 25. Southern Cal 3-0 105 –

Others receiving votes: BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.

