Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 14, 2025, 2:02 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (55) 3-0 1631 1
2. Penn St. (5) 3-0 1490 2
3. LSU (2) 3-0 1470 3
4. Miami (FL) (3) 3-0 1434 5
5. Georgia 3-0 1428 6
6. Oregon (1) 3-0 1423 4
7. Florida St. 2-0 1123 10
8. Texas 2-1 1111 7
9. Illinois 3-0 1110 9
10. Texas A&M 3-0 1101 16
11. Oklahoma 3-0 1056 13
12. Iowa St. 4-0 820 14
13. Mississippi 3-0 748 17
14. Alabama 2-1 599 19
15. Tennessee 2-1 583 15
16. Utah 3-0 573 20
17. Texas Tech 3-0 538 21
18. Georgia Tech 3-0 511
19. Indiana 3-0 458 22
20. Vanderbilt 3-0 397
21. Michigan 2-1 356 23
22. Auburn 3-0 344 24
23. Missouri 3-0 292 25
24. Notre Dame 0-2 207 8
25. Southern Cal 3-0 105

Others receiving votes: BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up