The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (55)
|3-0
|1631
|1
|2. Penn St. (5)
|3-0
|1490
|2
|3. LSU (2)
|3-0
|1470
|3
|4. Miami (FL) (3)
|3-0
|1434
|5
|5. Georgia
|3-0
|1428
|6
|6. Oregon (1)
|3-0
|1423
|4
|7. Florida St.
|2-0
|1123
|10
|8. Texas
|2-1
|1111
|7
|9. Illinois
|3-0
|1110
|9
|10. Texas A&M
|3-0
|1101
|16
|11. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1056
|13
|12. Iowa St.
|4-0
|820
|14
|13. Mississippi
|3-0
|748
|17
|14. Alabama
|2-1
|599
|19
|15. Tennessee
|2-1
|583
|15
|16. Utah
|3-0
|573
|20
|17. Texas Tech
|3-0
|538
|21
|18. Georgia Tech
|3-0
|511
|–
|19. Indiana
|3-0
|458
|22
|20. Vanderbilt
|3-0
|397
|–
|21. Michigan
|2-1
|356
|23
|22. Auburn
|3-0
|344
|24
|23. Missouri
|3-0
|292
|25
|24. Notre Dame
|0-2
|207
|8
|25. Southern Cal
|3-0
|105
|–
Others receiving votes: BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.