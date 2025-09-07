The AP Top 25

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 7, 2025, 2:03 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (57) 2-0 1614 1
2. Penn St. (5) 2-0 1524 2
3. LSU (2) 2-0 1487 3
4. Oregon (1) 2-0 1375 6
5. Miami (FL) 2-0 1360 5
6. Georgia 2-0 1350 4
7. Texas 1-1 1248 7
8. Notre Dame 0-1 1086 9
9. Illinois 2-0 1001 11
10. Florida St. 2-0 954 14
11. South Carolina 2-0 927 10
12. Clemson 1-1 894 8
13. Oklahoma 2-0 893 18
14. Iowa St. 3-0 794 16
15. Tennessee 2-0 537 22
16. Texas A&M 2-0 532 19
17. Mississippi 2-0 518 20
18. South Florida 2-0 444
19. Alabama 1-1 396 21
20. Utah 2-0 361 25
21. Texas Tech 2-0 347 24
22. Indiana 2-0 331 23
23. Michigan 1-1 250 15
24. Auburn 2-0 172
25. Missouri 2-0 109

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1.

