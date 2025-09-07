The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (57) 2-0 1614 1 2. Penn St. (5) 2-0 1524 2 3. LSU (2) 2-0 1487 3 4. Oregon (1) 2-0 1375 6 5. Miami (FL) 2-0 1360 5 6. Georgia 2-0 1350 4 7. Texas 1-1 1248 7 8. Notre Dame 0-1 1086 9 9. Illinois 2-0 1001 11 10. Florida St. 2-0 954 14 11. South Carolina 2-0 927 10 12. Clemson 1-1 894 8 13. Oklahoma 2-0 893 18 14. Iowa St. 3-0 794 16 15. Tennessee 2-0 537 22 16. Texas A&M 2-0 532 19 17. Mississippi 2-0 518 20 18. South Florida 2-0 444 – 19. Alabama 1-1 396 21 20. Utah 2-0 361 25 21. Texas Tech 2-0 347 24 22. Indiana 2-0 331 23 23. Michigan 1-1 250 15 24. Auburn 2-0 172 – 25. Missouri 2-0 109 –

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1.

