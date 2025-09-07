The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (57)
|2-0
|1614
|1
|2. Penn St. (5)
|2-0
|1524
|2
|3. LSU (2)
|2-0
|1487
|3
|4. Oregon (1)
|2-0
|1375
|6
|5. Miami (FL)
|2-0
|1360
|5
|6. Georgia
|2-0
|1350
|4
|7. Texas
|1-1
|1248
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|0-1
|1086
|9
|9. Illinois
|2-0
|1001
|11
|10. Florida St.
|2-0
|954
|14
|11. South Carolina
|2-0
|927
|10
|12. Clemson
|1-1
|894
|8
|13. Oklahoma
|2-0
|893
|18
|14. Iowa St.
|3-0
|794
|16
|15. Tennessee
|2-0
|537
|22
|16. Texas A&M
|2-0
|532
|19
|17. Mississippi
|2-0
|518
|20
|18. South Florida
|2-0
|444
|–
|19. Alabama
|1-1
|396
|21
|20. Utah
|2-0
|361
|25
|21. Texas Tech
|2-0
|347
|24
|22. Indiana
|2-0
|331
|23
|23. Michigan
|1-1
|250
|15
|24. Auburn
|2-0
|172
|–
|25. Missouri
|2-0
|109
|–
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.