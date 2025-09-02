The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 1,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (55) 1-0 1636 3 2. Penn St. (7) 1-0 1558 2 3. LSU (3) 1-0 1514 9 4. Georgia 1-0 1410 5 5. Miami 1-0 1360 10 6. Oregon (1) 1-0 1302 7 7. Texas 0-1 1293 1 8. Clemson 0-1 1135 4 9. Notre Dame 0-1 1068 6 10. South Carolina 1-0 882 13 11. Illinois 1-0 855 12 12. Arizona St. 1-0 850 11 13. Florida 1-0 737 15 14. Florida St. 1-0 705 – 15. Michigan 1-0 686 14 16. Iowa St. 2-0 566 22 17. SMU 1-0 561 16 18. Oklahoma 1-0 519 18 19. Texas A&M 1-0 424 19 20. Mississippi 1-0 393 21 21. Alabama 0-1 360 8 22. Tennessee 1-0 339 24 23. Indiana 1-0 257 20 24. Texas Tech 1-0 247 23 25. Utah 1-0 227 –

Others receiving votes: BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2.

