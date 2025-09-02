The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (55)
|1-0
|1636
|3
|2. Penn St. (7)
|1-0
|1558
|2
|3. LSU (3)
|1-0
|1514
|9
|4. Georgia
|1-0
|1410
|5
|5. Miami
|1-0
|1360
|10
|6. Oregon (1)
|1-0
|1302
|7
|7. Texas
|0-1
|1293
|1
|8. Clemson
|0-1
|1135
|4
|9. Notre Dame
|0-1
|1068
|6
|10. South Carolina
|1-0
|882
|13
|11. Illinois
|1-0
|855
|12
|12. Arizona St.
|1-0
|850
|11
|13. Florida
|1-0
|737
|15
|14. Florida St.
|1-0
|705
|–
|15. Michigan
|1-0
|686
|14
|16. Iowa St.
|2-0
|566
|22
|17. SMU
|1-0
|561
|16
|18. Oklahoma
|1-0
|519
|18
|19. Texas A&M
|1-0
|424
|19
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|393
|21
|21. Alabama
|0-1
|360
|8
|22. Tennessee
|1-0
|339
|24
|23. Indiana
|1-0
|257
|20
|24. Texas Tech
|1-0
|247
|23
|25. Utah
|1-0
|227
|–
Others receiving votes: BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2.
