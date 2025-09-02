Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 2, 2025, 4:35 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (55) 1-0 1636 3
2. Penn St. (7) 1-0 1558 2
3. LSU (3) 1-0 1514 9
4. Georgia 1-0 1410 5
5. Miami 1-0 1360 10
6. Oregon (1) 1-0 1302 7
7. Texas 0-1 1293 1
8. Clemson 0-1 1135 4
9. Notre Dame 0-1 1068 6
10. South Carolina 1-0 882 13
11. Illinois 1-0 855 12
12. Arizona St. 1-0 850 11
13. Florida 1-0 737 15
14. Florida St. 1-0 705
15. Michigan 1-0 686 14
16. Iowa St. 2-0 566 22
17. SMU 1-0 561 16
18. Oklahoma 1-0 519 18
19. Texas A&M 1-0 424 19
20. Mississippi 1-0 393 21
21. Alabama 0-1 360 8
22. Tennessee 1-0 339 24
23. Indiana 1-0 257 20
24. Texas Tech 1-0 247 23
25. Utah 1-0 227

Others receiving votes: BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2.

