Texas State outlasts UTSA in 43-36 shootout

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brad Jackson threw for 286 yards and Beau Sparks caught five passes for 155 yards as Texas State took down UTSA, 43-36 on Saturday.

The game featured six lead changes, one tie and 951 yards of total offense, with Sparks’ 65-yard touchdown reception on the first Texas State play of the fourth giving the Bobcats (2-0) the lead for good.

Sparks also took the first play of the second quarter 73 yards, but was brought down at the UTSA 11. Robert Henry led off the second half with a 75-yard touchdown run, his second score of the day. Henry totaled 159 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The Texas State defense forced three straight incompletions on UTSA’s final drive for a turnover on downs.

Ryan Nolan racked up 11 tackles and Kenard Snyder had the lone sack for the Bobcats.

Owen McCown completed 23 of 43 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners, who start 0-2 for the first time since 2018.

Texas State has won two straight against UTSA in the I-35 Rivalry, played in football since 2012. UTSA leads the overall series 5-2.

