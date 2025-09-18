Texas State matches up against FCS Nicholls State

Nicholls State (1-2) at Texas State (2-1), Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Texas…

Nicholls State (1-2) at Texas State (2-1), Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 454.3 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 226.3 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (45th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 429.3 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 218.3 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 211 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (117th)

Nicholls State Offense

Overall: 238.7 yards per game (107th in FCS)

Passing: 173 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 65.7 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (91st)

Nicholls State Defense

Overall: 341.7 yards per game (37th in FCS)

Passing: 131.7 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 210 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (44th)

Texas State is 113th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Texas State ranks 23rd in the FBS averaging 35.7 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 684 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 299 yards on 46 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 307 yards on 22 catches, 5 TDs

Nicholls State

Passing: Deuce Hogan, 519 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Miequle Brock, 117 yards on 28 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Brock, 126 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Texas State was defeated by Arizona State 34-15 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Jackson threw for 184 yards on 25-of-36 attempts (69.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 9 yards and one rushing touchdown. Pare had 61 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding four receptions for 36 yards. Sparks had 10 receptions for 70 yards.

Nicholls State fell to West Georgia 34-10 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Hogan led Nicholls State with 114 yards on 11-of-25 passing (44.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. Brock carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards, adding three receptions for 10 yards. Jackson Dufrene had one reception for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Texas State plays at Arkansas State on Oct. 4. Nicholls State plays at Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 27.

