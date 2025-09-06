Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell sacks Utah State QB three times in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell sacked Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes on three consecutive plays in…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell sacked Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes on three consecutive plays in the second quarter Saturday.

Utah State had the ball on its 25 early in the second quarter when the defensive end muscled past left tackle Jake Eichorn and dropped Barnes for a loss of 6 yards for 19th-ranked Texas A&M. On the next play, Howell got past Eichorn again to take Barnes down for a loss of 7 yards.

Bullying past Eichorn one more time, Howell sacked Barnes for a loss of 8 yards to bring up fourth-and-31 and single-handedly force a punt.

Howell, a fifth-year senior, entered the game with 15 1/2 career sacks and had just four last season. His career best came in 2023 when he had 9 1/2 for Bowling Green.

It’s the first time a player has had sacks on three straight plays since Jack Cichy did it for Wisconsin against Southern California in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, according to research by the Texas A&M communications staff.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.