Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson taken off the field on cart after sustaining injury at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson was carted off the field and taken to a hospital…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after sustaining an injury with 58 seconds left in the first half against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Anderson gave a thumps-up sign as he was driven off the field and Texas A&M said he had all feeling.

Anderson was injured making a tackle on tight end Eli Raridon, with fellow Aggies defensive back Will Lee III making contact with Anderson and Raridon.

Anderson was motionless on the field for about 10 minutes as medical staff attended to him. Texas A&M players and Notre Dame players gathered in prayer at a hushed Notre Dame Stadium.

The entire Texas A&M team ran over to Anderson — wearing a neck brace — after he was placed on the cart.

Anderson is a 5-foot-10, 186-pound senior from Beaumont, Texas. He was tied for the team lead in tackles with six when he left the game, helping the No. 16 Aggies take a 28-24 halftime lead over the No. 8 Fighting Irish.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.