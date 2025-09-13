Tennessee Tech beats Davidson 72-14 to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 1977

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw for three touchdowns and ran for two scores, Quintell Quinn had 122 yards…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw for three touchdowns and ran for two scores, Quintell Quinn had 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Tennessee Tech beat Davidson 72-14 on Saturday to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 1977.

Tennessee Tech (3-0), which entered 2-0 for the first time since 2012, extended its FCS-leading win streak to eight straight games. It was the most points scored by the Golden Eagles since scoring 77 against Alabama Normal in 1928.

Tennessee Tech has scored a touchdown on its opening drive in all three games this season. The Golden Eagles scored on their opening four drives against the Wildcats, started by Quinn’s 41-yard run on their second play from scrimmage. Visperas added a touchdown on a 17-yard run, and he connected with Noah Robinson on a 4-yard score and Brian Courtney for a 31-yard TD.

Tennessee Tech capped its 45-point first half with Theron Gaines’ 60-yard pick-6 with one second left before the break.

Dom LeBlanc made a career-long 47-yard field goal late in the second quarter for a 31-7 lead.

Visperas was 23 of 32 for 246 yards without an interception. The Golden Eagles combined for 308 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.

Coulter Cleland threw for 132 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Davidson (0-3). Mari Adams added 58 yards rushing.

