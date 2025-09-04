Temple matches up against FCS Howard

Howard (1-0) at Temple (1-0), Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Temple Offense Overall:…

Howard (1-0) at Temple (1-0), Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 467.0 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 276.0 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 191.0 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (31st)

Temple Defense

Overall: 302.0 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 199.0 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (38th)

Howard Offense

Overall: 195.0 yards per game (97th in FCS)

Passing: 145.0 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 50.0 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (80th)

Howard Defense

Overall: 272.0 yards per game (28th in FCS)

Passing: 183.0 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 89.0 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 9.0 points per game (13th)

Temple is 5th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 75.0% of the time.

Temple is 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 248 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 128 yards on 19 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jojo Bermudez, 87 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Howard

Passing: Tyriq Starks, 145 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 53.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Starks, 30 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Ke’Untae Mosley, 33 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Temple beat UMass 42-10 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Simon threw for 248 yards on 19-of-25 attempts (76.0%) with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 21 yards. Ducker had 128 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding two receptions for five yards. Bermudez had seven receptions for 87 yards.

Howard won 10-9 over Florida A&M on Saturday, Aug. 30. Starks passed for 145 yards on 17-of-32 attempts (53.1%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 30 yards. Travis Kerney carried the ball 11 times for 17 yards, adding two receptions for 30 yards. Mosley had three receptions for 33 yards.

Next game

Temple hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 13. Howard plays Morehouse on Sept. 13.

