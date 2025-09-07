Temple hosts No. 13 Oklahoma in Week 3

No. 13 Oklahoma (2-0) at Temple (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Temple…

No. 13 Oklahoma (2-0) at Temple (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 513.5 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 253.5 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 260 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 48.5 points per game (13th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 211.5 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 119 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 92.5 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 8.5 points per game (13th)

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 451.5 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 331 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 120.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (60th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 219.5 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 88 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 131.5 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 8 points per game (10th)

Oklahoma ranks 7th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 16% of third downs.

Oklahoma is 128th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Temple’s 15th-ranked +3 margin.

Temple is 99th in the FBS averaging 63.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Oklahoma’s 42nd-ranked 41.5 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Temple ranks 11th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:00.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 422 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 215 yards on 29 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Peter Clarke, 119 yards on 6 catches, 2 TDs

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 662 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 71.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Mateer, 98 yards on 26 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Deion Burks, 189 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Temple won 55-7 over Howard on Saturday, Sept. 6. Simon passed for 174 yards on 8-of-10 attempts (80.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 34 yards. Ducker carried the ball 10 times for 87 yards and scored one touchdown. Xavier Irvin recorded 78 yards on three catches.

Oklahoma won 24-13 over Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 6. Mateer threw for 270 yards on 21-of-34 attempts (61.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 74 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tory Blaylock had 24 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for four yards. Burks had seven receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Temple plays at Georgia Tech on Sept. 20. Oklahoma hosts Auburn on Sept. 20.

