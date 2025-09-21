TCU visits Arizona State in Big 12 matchup

TCU (3-0) at Arizona State (3-1), Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Arizona State…

TCU (3-0) at Arizona State (3-1), Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 406 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 187 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 219 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (73rd)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 334 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 238.8 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 95.3 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (56th)

TCU Offense

Overall: 516 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 341.3 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 174.7 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 41.7 points per game (23rd)

TCU Defense

Overall: 353 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 246 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 107 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (50th)

TCU ranks 5th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 62.5% of the time.

TCU is 97th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.6% of trips. Arizona State’s red zone defense ranks 29th at 75%.

TCU is 96th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:51, compared to Arizona State’s 16th-ranked average of 33:22.

Team leaders

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 748 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 61 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 372 yards on 56 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 357 yards on 31 catches, 5 TDs

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 1,000 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 68 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 156 yards on 21 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 320 yards on 13 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Arizona State beat Baylor 27-24 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Leavitt led Arizona State with 221 yards on 22-of-32 passing (68.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown had 80 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding three receptions for 23 yards. Derek Eusebio recorded 78 yards on two catches.

TCU won 35-24 over SMU on Saturday, Sept. 20. Hoover led TCU with 379 yards on 22-of-40 passing (55.0%) for five touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 27 yards. Trent Battle carried the ball seven times for 60 yards. McAlister had eight receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Next game

Arizona State plays at Utah on Oct. 11. TCU hosts Colorado on Oct. 4.

