TCU matches up against FCS Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian (1-1) at TCU (1-0), Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats TCU Offense…

Abilene Christian (1-1) at TCU (1-0), Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 542 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 284 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 258 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 48 points per game (15th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 222 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 172 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 50 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (45th)

Abilene Christian Offense

Overall: 315.5 yards per game (70th in FCS)

Passing: 189.5 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 126 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (77th)

Abilene Christian Defense

Overall: 399.5 yards per game (72nd in FCS)

Passing: 242 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 157.5 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (54th)

TCU ranks 16th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 58.3% of the time.

TCU is 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 75.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 113 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordan Dwyer, 136 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Abilene Christian

Passing: Stone Earle, 379 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordon Vaughn, 137 yards on 38 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Javon Gipson, 155 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

TCU beat North Carolina 48-14 on Monday, Sept. 1. Hoover threw for 284 yards on 27-of-36 attempts (75%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Barnes had 113 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Dwyer recorded 136 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Abilene Christian won 28-20 over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 6. Earle passed for 239 yards on 23-of-34 attempts (67.6%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown. Vaughn carried the ball 23 times for 87 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for nine yards. Gipson put up 82 yards on seven catches.

Next game

TCU hosts SMU on Sept. 20. Abilene Christian hosts Austin Peay on Sept. 20.

