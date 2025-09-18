TCU hosts SMU

SMU (2-1) at TCU (2-0), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: TCU by 7.…

SMU (2-1) at TCU (2-0), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: TCU by 7. Against the spread: TCU 1-1, SMU 0-2.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 515.5 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 322.5 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 193 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (15th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 337.5 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 224 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 113.5 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (44th)

SMU Offense

Overall: 435.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 278.7 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 156.7 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 38.3 points per game (38th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 426.7 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 319.7 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 107 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (79th)

TCU is 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.1% of the time. SMU ranks 65th on offense, converting on 42.1% of third downs.

SMU ranks 133rd in the FBS averaging 89.7 penalty yards per game, compared to TCU’s 67th-ranked 52 per-game average.

SMU ranks 116th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. TCU’s red zone defense ranks 102nd at 100%.

SMU is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:38.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 621 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 76.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 156 yards on 21 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordan Dwyer, 225 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 836 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 253 yards on 42 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Romello Brinson, 314 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

TCU defeated Abilene Christian 42-21 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Hoover passed for 337 yards on 21-of-27 attempts (77.8%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Barnes carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards, adding one reception for seven yards. Joseph Manjack IV put up 114 yards on four catches.

SMU won 28-10 over Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Jennings led SMU with 281 yards on 24-of-36 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and one interception. Harden had 96 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Jalen Cooper recorded 68 yards on five catches.

Next game

TCU plays at Arizona State on Sept. 26. SMU hosts Syracuse on Oct. 4.

