TCU hosts Colorado in Big 12 action

Colorado (2-3) at TCU (3-1), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats TCU Offense Overall:…

Colorado (2-3) at TCU (3-1), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 454.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 320.8 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 133.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (30th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 389.3 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 257.3 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 132.0 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (55th)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 358.2 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 210.8 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 147.4 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (86th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 404.8 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 207.6 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 197.2 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (60th)

Colorado is 59th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 36.5% of the time. TCU ranks 9th on offense, converting on 57.7% of third downs.

TCU is 110th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.9% of trips. Colorado’s red zone offense ranks 41st, scoring on 91.7% of red zone opportunities.

Colorado ranks 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:38.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 1,242 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 156 yards on 21 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 320 yards on 13 catches, 3 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 684 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 210 yards on 40 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Joseph Williams, 220 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

TCU fell 27-24 to Arizona State on Friday, Sept. 26. Hoover led TCU with 242 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for -38 yards and one rushing touchdown. Trent Battle had 30 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Joseph Manjack IV had six receptions for 83 yards.

Colorado fell 24-21 to BYU on Saturday, Sept. 27. Salter led Colorado with 119 yards on 11-of-16 passing (68.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 49 yards and one rushing touchdown. Welch had 67 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for nine yards. Williams had five receptions for 56 yards.

Next game

TCU plays at Kansas State on Oct. 11. Colorado hosts No. 14 Iowa State on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.