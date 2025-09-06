Taylor’s scoop-and-score keys Eastern Kentucky’s 20-10 win over Houston Christian

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Derek Taylor returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown and Eastern Kentucky went on to…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Derek Taylor returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown and Eastern Kentucky went on to a 20-10 win over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Cameron Junior forced a fumble by tight end Mason Graham and Taylor scooped it up to score for a 10-3 lead in the first quarter. The fumble was one of four the Huskies (1-1), who outgained the Colonels (1-1) 248-177.

Myles Burkett’s 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter extended the Colonels’ lead to 10 where it remained.

Buzz Falabiano kicked a pair of field goals for Eastern Kentucky.

Burkett threw for 83 yards with an interception.

Houston Christian’s Jake Weir was 21-of-44 passing for 204 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Deuce McMillan. Tamarcus Gray Jr. made 10 catches for 80 yards. Charlie Weinrich added a field goal.

