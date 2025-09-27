Taron Dickens leads air attack with 427 yards, 4 TDs and Western Carolina tops Campbell 42-35

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw for 427 yards with four touchdown passes and Western Carolina defeated Campbell…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw for 427 yards with four touchdown passes and Western Carolina defeated Campbell 42-35 on Saturday.

The Catamounts scored 21 points in the second quarter and led 28-10 at halftime. Dickens’ fourth TD pass — 10 yards to Patrick Boyd Jr. — made it 35-10 early in the third quarter. David Hulbert, Brayden Blackmon and Marcus Striggles also caught scoring passes from Dickens, who completed 26 of 40 passes.

Wide receiver James Tyre threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Painter Richards-Baker for the Catamounts’ final score and a 42-28 lead.

Tyre caught six passes for 101 yards and Richards-Baker grabbed five for 99 yards for the Catamounts (2-3).

Kamden Sixkiller threw for 205 yards and led the Fighting Camels (1-4) in rushing with 55 yards. Trayjen Llanas-Wilcox caught five passes for 124 yards.

