Tapp’s 3-sack game, Foster’s pick-6 lead Southern Miss to 38-22 win over App State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ian Foster had a 99-yard pick-6 for one of three Southern Miss interceptions, all in the…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ian Foster had a 99-yard pick-6 for one of three Southern Miss interceptions, all in the red zone, and the Golden Eagles beat Appalachian State 38-22 on Saturday night.

Foster scooped up a dropped pass from senior running back Rashod Dubinion, who stumbled while attempting to catch what would have been a sure touchdown. Dubinion bobbled the ball, and Foster plucked it out of the air to run it 99 yards the other way.

AJ Swann’s first interception went to Anthony Richard Jr. The second was by Foster and the third by Mathias Haygood.

Swann was 15 for 23 for 217 yards for App State (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) before being replaced by freshman Noah Gillon. Gillon was 11 for 24 with 109 yards.

J’Mond Tapp, a transfer formerly of Texas and Arizona State, had never recorded a sack in his collegiate career before getting three against App State.

Braylon Braxton was 22 of 30 for 279 yards with two TDs and an interception for Southern Miss (2-1, 1-0). Tychaun Chapman had 112 yards receiving. Jeffery Pittman rushed for two touchdowns.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.