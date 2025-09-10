Syracuse matches up against FCS Colgate

Colgate (0-2) at Syracuse (1-1), Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Syracuse Offense…

Colgate (0-2) at Syracuse (1-1), Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 419 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 345.5 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 73.5 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (79th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 454.5 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 260.5 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 194 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (115th)

Colgate Offense

Overall: 445.5 yards per game (16th in FCS)

Passing: 302 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 143.5 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (29th)

Colgate Defense

Overall: 564 yards per game (115th in FCS)

Passing: 395 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 169 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (74th)

Syracuse ranks 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Syracuse is 14th in the FBS averaging 29 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 691 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 139 yards on 34 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dan Villari, 159 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Colgate

Passing: Zach Osborne, 466 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 59.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Osborne, 80 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Treyvhon Saunders, 360 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Syracuse won 27-20 over UConn on Saturday, Sept. 6. Angeli passed for 417 yards on 33-of-53 attempts (62.3%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Willis carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown. Villari had seven receptions for 104 yards.

Colgate fell to Villanova 24-17 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Osborne threw for 239 yards on 15-of-30 attempts (50.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 21 yards. Daniel Shaban carried the ball eight times for 50 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Saunders recorded 137 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Syracuse plays at Clemson on Sept. 20. Colgate hosts Fordham on Sept. 20.

