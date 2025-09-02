Syracuse hosts UConn in Week 2

UConn (1-0) at Syracuse (0-1), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Syracuse by 6.5.…

UConn (1-0) at Syracuse (0-1), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Syracuse by 6.5. Against the spread: Syracuse 0-1, UConn 1-0.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Key stats

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 377.0 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 274.0 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (71st)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 493.0 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 247.0 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (129th)

UConn Offense

Overall: 638.0 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 388.0 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 250.0 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 59.0 points per game (8th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 257.0 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 129.0 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 250.0 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (53rd)

Syracuse ranks 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert just 58.3% of the time. UConn ranks 5th on offense, converting on 75.0% of third downs.

UConn ranks 122nd in the FBS averaging 78.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Syracuse’s 25th-ranked 30.0 per-game average.

UConn ranks 98th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:28, compared to Syracuse’s 19th-ranked average of 34:31.

Team leaders

SyracusePassing: Steve Angeli, 274 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 57.5 completion percentageRushing: Yasin Willis, 91 yards on 23 carries, 3 TDsReceiving: Johntay Cook II, 58 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 260 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 72.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 115 yards on 6 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 135 yards on 4 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Syracuse was defeated by Tennessee 45-26 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Angeli passed for 274 yards on 23-of-40 attempts (57.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. Willis carried the ball 23 times for 91 yards and scored three touchdowns. Cook had six receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown.

UConn won 59-13 over Central Connecticut State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Fagnano passed for 260 yards on 18-of-25 attempts (72.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 0 yards and one rushing touchdown. Edwards had 115 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown. Bell had four receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Syracuse hosts Colgate on Sept. 12. UConn plays at Delaware on Sept. 13.

