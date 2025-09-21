Syracuse and Duke meet in ACC action

Duke (2-2) at Syracuse (3-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Syracuse Offense…

Duke (2-2) at Syracuse (3-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 472.8 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 354 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 118.8 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 38.3 points per game (33rd)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 455 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 296.3 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 158.8 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (98th)

Duke Offense

Overall: 464 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 331.8 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 132.3 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (52nd)

Duke Defense

Overall: 413.8 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 260.5 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 153.3 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (117th)

Duke ranks 116th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.5% of third downs.

Duke ranks 106th in the FBS averaging 68 penalty yards per game, compared to Syracuse’s 33rd-ranked 43.8 per-game average.

Duke ranks 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:12.

Team leaders

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 233 yards on 52 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Darrell Gill Jr., 310 yards on 14 catches, 3 TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 1,305 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Anderson Castle, 193 yards on 22 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 337 yards on 17 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Syracuse won 34-21 over Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 20. Angeli threw for 244 yards on 18-of-31 attempts (58.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Willis carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards, adding one reception for seven yards. Johntay Cook II had six receptions for 113 yards.

Duke won 45-33 over North Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Mensah threw for 269 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Castle carried the ball 12 times for 92 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding one reception for 13 yards. Barkate recorded 65 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Syracuse plays at SMU on Oct. 4. Duke plays at California on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.