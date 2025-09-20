Sutton Smith’s long run, a late fumble recovery by Memphis leads Tigers to 32-31 win over Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sutton Smith rushed for a career-high 147 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown with 4:51 left to…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sutton Smith rushed for a career-high 147 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown with 4:51 left to lead Memphis to a 32-31 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Arkansas’ closing effort was thwarted when Razorbacks runner Mike Washington Jr. fumbled deep in Memphis territory. The fumbled was caused by Chris Bracy, who also recovered the ball at the Tiger 7 with 1:22 remaining to preserve the Memphis (4-0) victory.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know I punched it out until I saw it on the ground,” Bracy said, adding he grabbed the loose ball, and ran out of the pile so there was no question he recovered it.

Officials reviewed the play before awarding the ball to Memphis for the Tigers to run out the clock.

“At that point, the game was over,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said of the fumble. “…I saw it on the ground, and I was hoping at some point his knee was down.”

Tiger quarterback Brendon Lewis rushed for 103 yards and added 199 yards passing. Lewis rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green threw for 325 yards and a touchdown as Arkansas (2-2) lost its second straight. Green also threw a pair of interceptions.

The game was a bit of a neighborhood showdown, the two teams’ fanbases separated only by the Mississippi River. But this was only the sixth meeting between the schools, and the first since 1998.

“I think right when it hit me that we won this ballgame, it was huge,” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. “It’s huge for the city of Memphis. I think a lot of people had doubts about (the Tigers).”

After feeling their way through the first quarter, the Razorbacks opened the offense, mixing the passing attack with the rushing of Braylen Russell. Rohan Jones scored on a 62-yard pass on the Hogs’ opening drive and later on a 5-yard run.

Touchdowns from both teams late in the first half, including a 38-yard scoring pass from Lewis to Cortez Braham Jr. pulled Memphis within 28-17 at the break.

Arkansas was held to only a field goal and 223 yards of offense in the second half.

The takeaway

Arkansas, which was coming off a 41-35 loss at Ole Miss, led the bulk of the game until Memphis overtook them late in the fourth.

Memphis entered the game winning 31 of its previous 32 non-conference games. Starting 4-0 could move the Tigers into the Top 25.

Home field advantage for whom?

While the game was at Memphis, Green had more experience on the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium field than Tiger quarterback Lewis. Green played for Boise State when the Broncos lost at Memphis two years ago. He engineered a 39-26 victory over Texas Tech in last December’s Liberty Bowl. Lewis transferred to Memphis from Nevada this season, and after two of the first three games on the road, Lewis was making only his second appearance on the Tigers home field.

Reaching 20 points

Memphis scored at least 20 points for the 44th straight game, the longest in the nation. The last time the Tigers scored less than 20 points was Nov. 19, 2021 in a 31-13 loss to Houston.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Notre Dame next Saturday.

Memphis opens play in the American Athletic Conference at Florida Atlantic next Saturday.

