Sutton Smith scores twice, Memphis defense turns in stout performance in 28-7 win over Troy

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Sutton Smith ran for two touchdowns, both in the first half, and the Memphis defense allowed only 112 yards in a 28-7 win over Troy on Saturday.

Smith, who was named the Paul Hornung Award most versatile player of the week after piling up a total of 171 yards rushing, receiving and returning punts last Saturday against Georgia State, had 113 yards rushing and 130 total yards against Troy.

Makari Bodiford’s 8-yard touchdown run for Memphis with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter was the only score of the second half.

Troy’s offense didn’t cross midfield until Roman Mothershed’s 25-yard reception took the Trojans to the Memphis 43-yard line with two minutes left in the game. That drive ended on an interception on a second-and-goal play from the 5-yard line.

Brendon Lewis had a touchdown pass and threw for 213 yards for Memphis (3-0). Led by Smith, the Tigers had 217 yards on the ground.

Troy (1-2) scored when Taleeq Robbins returned the fumble 11 yards for a touchdown after Donnie Smith of the Trojans strip-sacked Lewis in the second quarter.

