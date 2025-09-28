Sun Belt matchup features Old Dominion playing Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina (2-2) at Old Dominion (3-1), Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Old…

Coastal Carolina (2-2) at Old Dominion (3-1), Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 468.5 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 230 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 238.5 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (50th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 345.5 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 159.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 186.3 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (28th)

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 292.8 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 146.5 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 146.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (133rd)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 381 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 208.8 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 172.3 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (88th)

Coastal Carolina is 118th in third down percentage, converting 32.1% of the time.

Coastal Carolina ranks 120th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Old Dominion’s 51st-ranked +1 margin.

Coastal Carolina ranks 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.7% of trips. Old Dominion’s red zone defense ranks 8th at 64.3%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Old Dominion is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:38, while Coastal Carolina’s 113th-ranked average is 27:30.

Team leaders

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 900 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 370 yards on 44 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Cory Thomas, 307 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 321 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 193 yards on 34 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Graves, 130 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Old Dominion beat Liberty 21-7 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Joseph led Old Dominion with 271 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 76 yards. Trequan Jones carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards. Thomas had five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina won 38-20 over South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 20. Hudson threw for 112 yards on 13-of-25 attempts (52.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 18 yards and one rushing touchdown. Simpkins had 84 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for five yards. Graves had five receptions for 35 yards.

Next game

Old Dominion plays at Marshall on Oct. 11. Coastal Carolina hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 11.

