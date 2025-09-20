Stephen F. Austin beats Cal Poly with 21-point third quarter

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 130 yards, and quarterback Sam Vidlak had 178 yards and two touchdowns…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 130 yards, and quarterback Sam Vidlak had 178 yards and two touchdowns in Stephen F. Austin’s 35-17 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

SFA (2-2) scored 21 points in the third quarter. Malachi Williams returned a 28-yard pick-6, Richard Reese scored on a 1-yard rush and Derrick Bohler scored on a 28-yard catch to extend SFA’s lead to 35-10.

Quarterback Jackson Akins entered the game for Cal Poly (2-2) after starting quarterback Ty Diffenbach got injured on a QB keeper play. Akins threw for 182 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for the Mustangs. Akins also led the team in rushing, with 36 yards. The Mustangs were leading in the second half, 10-7, after a 64-yard pass to Michael Briscoe. Briscoe had 140 yards on four catches.

Bo Kelly threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Kian Salehi in the fourth quarter to make it 35-17.

