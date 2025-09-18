Stanford visits Virginia in ACC matchup

Stanford (1-2) at Virginia (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Virginia by 15.5.…

Stanford (1-2) at Virginia (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Virginia by 15.5. Against the spread: Virginia 2-1, Stanford 1-2.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 556 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 289.3 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 266.7 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 44.7 points per game (17th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 311 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 189 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (58th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 282 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 145.7 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 136.3 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (119th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 342.3 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 239.3 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 103 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (75th)

Stanford is 107th in third down percentage, converting 34.1% of the time. Virginia ranks 2nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 11.8%.

Virginia ranks 20th in the FBS averaging 35 penalty yards per game.

Virginia is 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:31.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 670 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 213 yards on 33 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 176 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 437 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 53.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 291 yards on 55 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bryce Farrell, 140 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Virginia won 55-16 over William & Mary on Saturday, Sept. 13. Daniel Kaelin passed for 164 yards on 8-of-14 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Harrison Waylee had 151 rushing yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns. Kameron Courtney recorded 67 yards on four catches. He also had one carry for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford won 30-20 over Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 13. Gulbranson threw for 186 yards on 13-of-22 attempts (59.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ford carried the ball 17 times for 157 yards and scored one touchdown. Sam Roush put up 79 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia hosts No. 7 Florida State on Sept. 26. Stanford hosts San Jose State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.