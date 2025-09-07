Stanford takes on Boston College in ACC action

Boston College (1-1) at Stanford (0-2), Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Stanford…

Boston College (1-1) at Stanford (0-2), Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Stanford Offense

Overall: 223.5 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 125.5 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 98.0 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (127th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 319.0 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 192.5 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (91st)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 506.0 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 424.0 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 82.0 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 53.0 points per game (8th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 274.0 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 191.5 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 82.5 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (96th)

Stanford ranks 101st in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Boston College ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.6%.

Stanford ranks 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Boston College’s 45th-ranked +1 margin.

Stanford is 91st in the FBS averaging 57.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Boston College’s 30th-ranked 37.0 per-game average.

Team leaders

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 251 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 51.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 134 yards on 38 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Bryce Farrell, 68 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 658 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 75.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 103 yards on 29 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 228 yards on 22 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Stanford was defeated by BYU 27-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Gulbranson threw for 142 yards on 17-of-32 attempts (53.1%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Ford had 21 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Farrell put up 68 yards on five catches.

Boston College fell 42-40 to Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lonergan passed for 390 yards on 34-of-45 attempts (75.6%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Richard had 55 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. Bond had 11 receptions for 90 yards.

Next game

Stanford plays at Virginia on Sept. 20. Boston College hosts California on Sept. 27.

