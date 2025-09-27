Stanford rallies from 12-point deficit to beat San Jose State 30-29 in thrilling finish

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sedrick Irvin scored on a 1-yard run with 19 seconds left to cap Stanford’s rally from…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sedrick Irvin scored on a 1-yard run with 19 seconds left to cap Stanford’s rally from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat San Jose State 30-29 on Saturday.

The Spartans (1-3) went up 26-14 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on Walker Eget’s third touchdown pass of the day.

But Ben Gulbranson drove the Cardinals (2-3) to three straight scores to generate the thrilling win. He threw a 14-yard TD pass to Myles Libman and led Stanford to a field goal — a 36-yarder by Emmet Kenney — that made it 29-24.

Stanford then got the ball back for one last drive and Gulbranson converted a fourth-and-10 with a 34-yard pass to Caden High and threw a 14-yarder to CJ Williams to get the ball to the 1. Irvin ran it in on the next play.

Gulbranson finished 29 for 43 for 444 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinal.

Eget went 36 for 58 for 473 yards and three TDs but couldn’t lead a last-ditch drive and the Spartans fell short of their first road win against Stanford since 2000.

Stanford drove 81 yards on the opening possession to take the lead on Cole Tabb’s 8-yard run. But the Spartans controlled most of the rest of the half and lead 20-14 at the break thanks to TD passes from Eget to Danny Scudero and Kyri Shoels.

San Jose State: The Spartans have now lost 34 of their past 35 road games against power conference teams. They looked poised for a big road win against their Bay Area rival but couldn’t close it out. San Jose State was hurt by two short missed field goals by Denis Lynch, who missed from 28 yards in the second quarter and 29 in the third quarter.

Stanford: After losing their first two games of the season, the Cardinal have won two of three under interim coach Frank Reich and are showing progress, especially in the passing game.

San Jose State: Hosts New Mexico on Friday night.

Stanford: Visits SMU on Oct. 11.

