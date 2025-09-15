Sports betting roundup: Cowboys win a thriller, but don’t cover the spread

It was another solid September weekend in sports. Week 2 of the NFL season was almost as exciting as Week…

Week 2 of the NFL season was almost as exciting as Week 1, with a number of games coming down to the wire, including an overtime thriller between the Cowboys and Giants.

In addition, there were some great college football games on Saturday, and it was capped by what will likely be the biggest boxing fight of the year with Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez.

Here’s a look at the action from a betting perspective.

Trends of the Week

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in Sunday’s wildest NFL game. At the BetMGM online sportsbook, Dallas (-5.5) was the second-most bet team in terms of number of bets and money. Winning by three, the Cowboys did not cover the spread.

The three most-bet college football teams in terms of tickets all did not cover the spread on Saturday. Oregon (-27.5) only beat Northwestern 34-14, Georgia (-4) beat Tennessee 44-41 in overtime and Clemson (-3) lost to Georgia Tech 24-21.

Tennessee (+145) was the most bet underdog to win on Saturday, and its kicker missed a 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds that would have given the Vols the outright win.

Scottie Scheffler won for the sixth time this year on the PGA Tour at the Procore Championship. He finished at 19 under, which was one shot better than Ben Griffin. Scheffler entered the event +225 and took in the most money in pre-tournament outright winner betting (34.7%).

Upsets of the Week

Crawford beat Alvarez on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) became the first male boxer in the four-belt era to hold unified division titles in three weight classes. Crawford closed at +165 and only took in 45% of the bets and 33% of the money. A bettor at BetMGM wagered $2 million on Crawford at +140 to beat Alvarez earlier in the day Saturday.

In the NFL, just four underdogs won, and all were underdogs by three points or fewer: Patriots (+2.5) vs. Dolphins, Seahawks (+3) vs. Steelers, Colts (+2.5) vs. Broncos and Falcons (+3) vs. Vikings.

Coming Up

The Major League Baseball regular season is nearing its end, so here’s a look at the teams with the best odds to win the World Series.

