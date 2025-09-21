Southern Miss matches up with Jacksonville State in Week 5

Jacksonville State (2-2) at Southern Miss (2-2), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Southern…

Jacksonville State (2-2) at Southern Miss (2-2), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 391.8 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 273.5 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 118.3 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (78th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 399.3 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 255.5 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 143.8 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (86th)

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 409.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 148.5 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 261.3 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (69th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 399.8 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 245.3 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 154.5 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 23 points per game (70th)

Jacksonville State ranks 120th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 46.4% of the time. Southern Miss ranks 48th on offense, converting on 44.6% of third downs.

Southern Miss is 85th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.3% of trips. Jacksonville State’s red zone defense ranks 13th at 66.7%.

Team leaders

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 1,084 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Braxton, 128 yards on 39 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Carl Chester, 244 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Jacksonville State

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 557 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 537 yards on 89 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Brock Rechsteiner, 191 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Southern Miss was defeated by Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Braxton led Southern Miss with 392 yards on 28-of-47 passing (59.6%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. Robert Briggs carried the ball nine times for 47 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Chester put up 152 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Jacksonville State won 45-10 over Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Wimsatt threw for 188 yards on 17-of-31 attempts (54.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 50 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cook had 147 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for five yards. Rechsteiner had five receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Southern Miss plays at Georgia Southern on Oct. 9. Jacksonville State plays at Sam Houston on Oct. 9.

