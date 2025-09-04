Southern Miss matches up against FCS Jackson State

Jackson State (1-0) at Southern Miss (0-1), Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Southern…

Jackson State (1-0) at Southern Miss (0-1), Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 301.0 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 199.0 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 102.0 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (92nd)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 465.0 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 277.0 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 188.0 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (113th)

Jackson State Offense

Overall: 426.0 yards per game (23rd in FCS)

Passing: 143.0 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 283.0 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (31st)

Jackson State Defense

Overall: 376.0 yards per game (60th in FCS)

Passing: 201.0 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 175.0 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (24th)

Southern Miss is 131st in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 64.7% of third downs.

Team leaders

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 199 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Braxton, 58 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Carl Chester, 52 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Jackson State

Passing: JaCobian Morgan, 143 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Miller, 172 yards on 10 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Joanes Fortilien, 43 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Southern Miss lost 34-17 to Mississippi State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Braxton threw for 199 yards on 26-of-39 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards. Robert Briggs had 18 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for two yards. Jeffery Pittman put up 52 yards on six catches.

Jackson State won 28-14 over Hampton on Saturday, Aug. 30. Morgan led Jackson State with 143 yards on 15-of-30 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 42 yards. Miller had 172 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Fortilien had five receptions for 43 yards.

Next game

Southern Miss hosts Appalachian State on Sept. 13. Jackson State hosts Tuskegee on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.