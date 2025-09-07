Southern Miss and Appalachian State meet in Sun Belt action

Appalachian State (2-0) at Southern Miss (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Southern…

Appalachian State (2-0) at Southern Miss (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 332 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 211.5 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 120.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (72nd)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 393.5 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 204 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 189.5 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (99th)

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 544.5 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 349 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 195.5 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (76th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 217 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 179.5 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 37.5 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 12 points per game (36th)

Southern Miss ranks 119th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.5% of the time. Appalachian State ranks 46th on offense, converting on 46.4% of third downs.

Appalachian State is 87th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 25th-ranked +2 margin.

Appalachian State ranks 132nd in the FBS averaging 89 penalty yards per game, compared to Southern Miss’ 75th-ranked 51.5 per-game average.

Southern Miss is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Appalachian State’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 413 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 87 yards on 19 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Carl Chester, 92 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 662 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 305 yards on 47 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Dalton Stroman, 229 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Southern Miss defeated Jackson State 38-20 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Braxton led Southern Miss with 214 yards on 20-of-30 passing (66.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards. Pittman carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards, adding one reception for two yards. Bralon Brown had three receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Appalachian State won 20-13 over Lindenwood on Saturday, Sept. 6. Swann threw for 294 yards on 19-of-34 attempts (55.9%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Dubinion carried the ball 25 times for 194 yards, adding one reception for three yards. Stroman recorded 141 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Southern Miss plays at Louisiana Tech on Sept. 20. Appalachian State plays at Boise State on Sept. 27.

