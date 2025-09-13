Southeastern Louisiana scores 5 touchdowns through the air, drubs MVSU 56-3

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Quarterbacks Carson Camp and Kyle Lowe combined for 302 yards passing with five touchdowns and Southeastern…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Quarterbacks Carson Camp and Kyle Lowe combined for 302 yards passing with five touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana drubbed Mississippi Valley State 56-3 on Saturday night.

Camp completed 8 of 12 passes for 147 yards with two touchdowns for a passer rating of 224.6. Lowe was even better, completing all eight of his attempts for 155 yards with three touchdowns for a passer rating of 386.5.

Jaylon Domingeaux caught three touchdown passes and had 82 yards on four receptions for the Lions (2-1).

The Lions scored touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions, including four TDs in the first quarter. They led 28-3 after the first quarter, 42-3 at halftime and 56-3 through three quarters. Their final touchdown of the night came on a 70-yard punt return by Dkhal Joseph.

The Lions outgained the Delta Devils 445-164 in total yards.

Mississippi Valley State fell to 0-3 under first-year head coach and longtime NFL veteran cornerback Terrell Buckley.

