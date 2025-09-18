South Florida matches up with FCS South Carolina State

South Carolina State (2-1) at South Florida (2-1), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats…

South Carolina State (2-1) at South Florida (2-1), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

South Florida Offense

Overall: 365.0 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 270.0 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 95.0 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (103rd)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 436.3 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 283.0 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 153.3 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (81st)

South Carolina State Offense

Overall: 415.0 yards per game (21st in FCS)

Passing: 282.0 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 133.0 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (40th)

South Carolina State Defense

Overall: 300.7 yards per game (21st in FCS)

Passing: 169.7 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 131.0 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (67th)

South Florida is 16th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

South Florida is 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:28.

Team leaders

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 747 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 111 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Chas Nimrod, 248 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

South Carolina State

Passing: Ryan Stubblefield, 504 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 59.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Mason Pickett-Hicks, 101 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jalen Johnson, 207 yards on 13 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

South Florida lost 49-12 to Miami (FL) on Saturday, Sept. 13. Brown led South Florida with 274 yards on 20-of-36 passing (55.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. Alvon Isaac had 20 rushing yards on six carries, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Nimrod had four receptions for 128 yards.

South Carolina State won 55-41 over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 13. Stubblefield led South Carolina State with 286 yards on 21-of-35 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 31 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pickett-Hicks had 87 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 31 yards. Jordan Smith put up 87 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Next game

South Florida hosts Charlotte on Oct. 3. South Carolina State plays at Charleston Southern on Sept. 27.

