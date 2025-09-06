South Florida assistants temporarily cause elevator stoppage amid Swamp celebration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida assistant coaches temporarily caused an elevator to stop because they jumped up and down…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida assistant coaches temporarily caused an elevator to stop because they jumped up and down while celebrating the team’s 18-16 victory at No. 13 Florida on Saturday.

The assistants ran from the booth to the elevator after Nico Gramatica hit a 20-yard field goal on the final play to stun the Gators in the Swamp. They were hootin’ and hollerin’ as they crammed into the tight space and jumped enough that they sent the elevator into safety mode.

They were trapped inside for several minutes before workers were called to open the doors with a special tool. The coaches filed out in orderly fashion and then hurried toward the stairwell, cheering once again. They rushed down the stairs so fast and loud that Florida fans accused them of pushing and shoving.

The coaches certainly weren’t going to apologize for trying to get to the field in time to join USF’s raucous celebration. It was the Bulls’ first win in five tries against the Gators.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.