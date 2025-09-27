South Dakota State rolls past Mercyhurst 51-7 behind Mason’s 3 TD passes, Jackrabbits move to 4-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason threw three touchdown passes, James Basinger ran for two scores and South Dakota State…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason threw three touchdown passes, James Basinger ran for two scores and South Dakota State jumped our early and rolled to a 51-7 victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday.

South Dakota State (4-0), ranked second in the FCS coaches’ poll, stretched its home winning streak to 32.

Mason completed 21-of-29 passes for 321 yards. Grahm Goering led the Jackrabbits with seven receptions for 101 yards. Alex Bullock, Lofton O’Groske, and Jack Smith each had a touchdown catch. Basinger finished with 53 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Mason threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Bullock and then a 19-yarder to O’Groske to help stake the Jackrabbits to a 17-0 first-quarter lead.

In the third quarter, Mason completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Smith, and Basinger’s 1-yard TD run made it 37-7 with about four minutes left. Basinger ended the scoring with another 1-yard run with about two minutes left to play.

Adam Urena was 12-of-18 passing for 103 yards and he threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions for Mercyhurst (1-4).

It was the first meeting between the teams.

