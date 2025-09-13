South Dakota State gets 2 touchdowns from Julius Loughridge in 37-21 win against Drake

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Julius Loughridge scored two of South Dakota State’s four rushing touchdowns and the Jackrabbits defeated Drake…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Julius Loughridge scored two of South Dakota State’s four rushing touchdowns and the Jackrabbits defeated Drake 37-21 on Saturday night.

South Dakota State, ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches’ poll, spotted Drake the first touchdown but Loughridge’s TDs of 15 and 4 yards helped the Jackrabbits build a 28-10 lead with 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

Two-time defending Pioneer Football League champion Drake bounced back with a short rushing score by QB Logan Inagawa to make it 28-18 midway through the third.

The Jackrabbits put the game away with Ryan Harrington’s 39-yard field goal and a 5-yard touchdown run by Corey Blair Jr.

The South Dakota State defense held Drake to just seven plays on two possessions between Inagawa’s touchdown and a late drive that resulted in a short field goal with four seconds left.

Chase Mason completed 18 of 25 passes for 225 yards with one touchdown for the Jackrabbits (3-0).

Inagawa was 15-for-25 passing for 140 yards for the Bulldogs (1-1). He was intercepted once.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.