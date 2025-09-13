South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers leaves game after taking hit to head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers left Saturday night’s game against Vanderbilt after taking a hit to…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers left Saturday night’s game against Vanderbilt after taking a hit to the head.

Sellers took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Vanderbilt’s Langston Patterson, who came free on a blitz, after he threw a pass late in the second quarter with the No. 11 Gamecocks trailing 14-7.

Patterson received a roughing the passer penalty and was disqualified from the game for targeting.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer expressed displeasure with the hit during a halftime interview, but offered no update on Sellers’ status.

“There’s not (an update). Right now, we don’t know,” Beamer said.

Sellers went to the South Carolina bench after the hit and was later taken to the locker room. He did not return for the start of the second half.

He was replaced by Luke Doty.

Sellers completed 6 of 7 passes for 94 yards with one costly interception in the red zone. He was sacked once and had minus-3 yards rushing.

