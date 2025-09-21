South Carolina meets Kentucky in SEC action

Kentucky (2-1) at South Carolina (2-2), Sept. 27 at 7:45 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats South…

Kentucky (2-1) at South Carolina (2-2), Sept. 27 at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 300.5 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 220.3 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 80.3 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (99th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 346.3 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 194.3 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 152 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (53rd)

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 385.3 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 170.7 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 214.7 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (62nd)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 415 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 278.3 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 136.7 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (70th)

South Carolina ranks 118th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.8% of the time. Kentucky ranks 54th on offense, converting on 43.9% of third downs.

South Carolina is 114th in the FBS averaging 70.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Kentucky’s 58th-ranked 49.3 per-game average.

South Carolina is 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:00, compared to Kentucky’s 49th-ranked average of 31:17.

Team leaders

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 733 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 140 yards on 33 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Vandrevius Jacobs, 215 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Kentucky

Passing: Cutter Boley, 278 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 54.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Seth McGowan, 275 yards on 51 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josh Kattus, 112 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Last game

South Carolina lost 29-20 to Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 20. Sellers passed for 302 yards on 18-of-28 attempts (64.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Matthew Fuller had seven rushing yards on two carries. Jacobs had seven receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Kentucky defeated Eastern Michigan 48-23 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Boley threw for 240 yards on 12-of-21 attempts (57.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 24 yards. McGowan had 104 rushing yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. Kattus recorded 61 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

South Carolina plays at No. 4 LSU on Oct. 11. Kentucky plays at No. 5 Georgia on Oct. 4.

