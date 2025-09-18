South Alabama and Coastal Carolina meet in Sun Belt play

Coastal Carolina (1-2) at South Alabama (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: South…

Coastal Carolina (1-2) at South Alabama (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: South Alabama by 14.5. Against the spread: South Alabama 2-1, Coastal Carolina 0-3.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 366 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 191.7 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (76th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 361 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 155.3 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 205.7 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (102nd)

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 292.3 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 158 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 134.3 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 6.7 points per game (136th)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 368 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 212.7 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 155.3 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (103rd)

Coastal Carolina is 120th in third down percentage, converting 31% of the time.

Coastal Carolina ranks 135th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to South Alabama’s 64th-ranked even margin.

Coastal Carolina is 105th in the FBS averaging 65 penalty yards per game, compared to South Alabama’s 14th-ranked 31.7 per-game average.

Coastal Carolina ranks 131st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 57.1% of trips.

Team leaders

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 567 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 73.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 291 yards on 63 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 266 yards on 19 catches, 4 TDs

Coastal Carolina

Passing: MJ Morris, 265 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Knicely, 137 yards on 18 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Robby Washington, 100 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

South Alabama lost 31-15 to Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 13. Davenport passed for 170 yards on 18-of-26 attempts (69.2%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 27 yards. Bullock had 57 rushing yards on 16 carries. Anthony Eager had eight receptions for 55 yards.

Coastal Carolina fell to East Carolina 38-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Tad Hudson passed for 172 yards on 19-of-39 attempts (48.7%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’Vin Simpkins had 25 rushing yards on four carries, adding two receptions for -4 yards. Washington recorded 54 yards on three catches.

Next game

South Alabama plays at North Texas on Sept. 27. Coastal Carolina plays at Old Dominion on Oct. 4.

