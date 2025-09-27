Snyder-to-Palmieri TDs and strong 2nd-half defense, lift Sacred Heart over Delaware State 35-31

Jack Snyder hit Jason Palmieri for the go-ahead touchdown, Sacred Heart held Delaware State scoreless in the second half and the Pioneers defeated the Hornets 35-31.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jack Snyder hit Jason Palmieri for the go-ahead touchdown, Sacred Heart held Delaware State scoreless in the second half and the Pioneers defeated the Hornets 35-31 on Saturday.

Delaware State’s Marquis Gillis bolted 75 yards on the first play from scrimmage and the Hornets rolled to 345 yards and a 31-20 lead in the first half.

Sacred Heart then dominated the second half, and Snyder’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Palmieri plus a two-point conversion drew the Pioneers within 31-28 with about three minutes left in the third quarter. Snyder and Palmieri connected again on a 6-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for their 35-31 lead.

The Hornets turned it over on downs near midfield on their only remaining possession of the game.

Gillis’ second touchdown run of the first half gave Delaware State a 21-10 lead and Jayden Sauray’s 75-yard TD pass to Ryan Pellum Taylor made it 28-17 in the second quarter. The Hornets led 31-20 at halftime, with Gillis rushing for 102 of their 215 rushing yards. He finished with 123 yards.

Sacred Heart (4-1) outgained Delaware State in total yards 232-121 in the second half.

Delaware State (3-2) had won three in a row coming in under first-year coach DeSean Jackson.

