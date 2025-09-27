Smith’s 94-yard pick-6 helps Tennessee Tech beat Tennessee St. 35-8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quintell Quinn ran for a 67-yard touchdown, Q’Daryius Jennings added a 45-yard TD run, and Andrew…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quintell Quinn ran for a 67-yard touchdown, Q’Daryius Jennings added a 45-yard TD run, and Andrew Smith returned an interception 94 yards for a score to help Tennessee Tech beat Tennessee State 35-8 on Saturday in the OVC/Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Tennessee Tech (4-0), which is ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches poll, has won nine games in a row — the longest active win streak in the FCS — dating to last season.

Quinn finished with seven carries for 107 yards and Jennings had 71 yards rushing on six carries. Kekoa Visperas was 9-of-16 passing for 103 yards and a TD for

Quinn, on the game’s second play from scrimmage, took the hand off up the middle, bent out toward the left sideline and raced untouched to the end zone to open the scoring 46 seconds in.

Kekoa Visperas threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Noah Robinson with 8:52 remaining in the first half and the long TD run by Jennings made it 21-0 with 38 seconds left in the second quarter.

Tim Coutras intercepted a pass a little more than a minute into the third quarter to give Tennessee Tech possession at the TSU 16 and three plays later Aidan Littles scored on a 1-yard run.

Smith’s pick-6 gave the Golden Owls a 35-0 lead with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

Freddy Perez made field goals of 30 yards late in the third quarter and 23 yards early in the fourth for Tennessee State (1-3). Epoki Fakaosi blocked a punt out the back of the end zone to cap the scoring with 2:41 to play.

