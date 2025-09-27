Smith leads offense, Conway inches closer to FCS tackles record as Fordham defeats Holy Cross 26-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Gunnar Smith threw for 254 yards and a touchdown and added a score on the ground,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gunnar Smith threw for 254 yards and a touchdown and added a score on the ground, James Conway had 19 total tackles to bring him closer to the FCS career record, and Fordham defeated Holy Cross 26-21 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Fordham (1-4, 1-0 Patriot League) improved to 26-35-2 since 1902 in the series, and secured the Ram-Crusader Cup for the first time since 2016 in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

Ricky Parks had a 45-yard rushing score to give Fordham the lead 58 seconds into the game, and the Rams took a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter on Smith’s 31-yard touchdown strike to Nodin Tracy. Holy Cross (0-5, 0-1) rallied to take a 21-20 lead before halftime.

Bennett Henderson converted on 36- and 35-yard field goals in the second half, and Fordham shut out the Crusaders in the second half.

Conway’s 19 total tackles brought him to 511 for his career, 39 shy of the FCS career record (Boomer Grisgby, Illinois State). Terrence Jones II had the lone sack for the Rams, and Andrew Osmun had an interception.

Cal Swanson rushed for one score and threw for another, and Jayden Clerveaux had 84 rushing yards and a score for Holy Cross.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.