Smart hits game-winning field goal, Dayton downs Robert Morris 17-14

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Robby Smart kicked a 21-yard field goal with 3:28 left and Bryce Schondelmyer tossed two touchdown passes as Dayton beat Robert Morris 17-14 on Saturday.

The Colonials (1-3) opened the scoring when Ethan Shine powered into the end zone from 2 yards out in the first quarter. Dayton answered in the second as Schondelmyer found Gavin Lochow on a 7-yard touchdown strike to make it 7-7 at halftime.

Shine put Robert Morris back in front with a 9-yard touchdown run in the third for a 14-7 lead. The Flyers pulled even early in the fourth when Schondelmyer hit Luke Hansen on a 26-yard catch and run. After the Dayton defense forced a punt, the Flyers drove inside the 5 and Smart split the uprights for the win.

Schondelmyer finished 13 of 20 for the Flyers (2-1) with 194 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mason Hackett rushed 18 times for 97 yards. Michael Mussari led Dayton with three catches for 52 yards, and Ethan Thulin added a 45-yard grab that flipped field position.

Robert Morris played three different quarterbacks and completed 10 of 25 passes for 115 yards without a touchdown. Shine carried 16 times for 54 yards and both scores as the Colonials ran for 148 yards.

