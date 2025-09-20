Sixkiller’s 5 touchdowns, King’s 4 touchdowns lead Campbell to 50-48 double overtime win over Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kamden Sixkiller threw five touchdown passes and Randall King had four receiving touchdowns, as Campbell mounted…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kamden Sixkiller threw five touchdown passes and Randall King had four receiving touchdowns, as Campbell mounted a fourth-quarter comeback and a 50-48 win in double overtime over Bryant on Saturday.

With 3:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, Sixkiller connected with King for a game-long 77-yard receiving touchdown.

Campbell defensive lineman DaVonyae Pettis forced a fumble on the ensuing drive that Campbell recovered. Three plays later, Sixkiller found King for an 11-yard touchdown and the lead.

Aldrich Doe caught a game-tying touchdown pass for Bryant with six seconds remaining, sending the game to overtime.

Both teams scored touchdowns on their overtime drives, but Bryant quarterback Brennan Myer couldn’t find Tristen Riley to tie the game for a second time in overtime.

Sixkiller threw two touchdowns in the first half before throwing two interceptions in the second half. His second was picked off by Bryant defensive back Liam Lindo for a touchdown, giving Bryant a 28-21 lead.

That interception marked 21 unanswered points for Bryant, highlighted by a game-tying 49-yard rushing touchdown by Dylan Kedzior.

Bryant trailed 21-7 with 17 seconds remaining in the first half, before Keylijah Williams returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown, the longest in DI program history.

Sophomore wide receiver Barry Tate scored a 59-yard rushing touchdown for Campbell on a reverse early in the second quarter. It was the first carry of Tate’s career.

Campbell (1-3, 1-1) entered the game as one of only two winless teams in the Coastal Athletic Association. Maine is the only winless team remaining. It was Bryant’s (2-2, 0-1) season opener in the CAA.

— Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.