Sinatra’s 4 field goals, Brooks’ 166 yards lead Idaho State to 26-18 win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Trajan Sinatra kicked four field goals to remain perfect on the season and Dason Brooks rushed for 166 yards to lead Idaho State Bengals to a 26-16 win over Northern Colorado in a Big Sky opener for both teams on Saturday.

Brooks set up multiple scores for the Bengals (2-3), and helped trim time off the clock in the fourth quarter to seal the result.

Sinatra’s four makes came from 26, 27, 48 and 49 yards. He’s now 9 for 9 on the season.

Three of those makes and a Carson Sudbury 6-yard touchdown run gave Idaho State a 16-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Jordan Cook was 12-for-33 for 209 yards, but connected with Tsion Nunnally for a 33-yard touchdown with two seconds remaining in the first half to push the lead to 23-7. Nunnaly had four catches for 71 yards.

Cook was replaced by backup Davis Harsin, who was 2-for-6 for 41 yards. He ripped off a 41-yard rush with two minutes remaining to help secure the win.

Eric Gibson threw for 396 yards and two touchdowns for Northern Colorado (2-3). Carver Cheeks had seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Charles Garrison tallied three for 82 yards and a touchdown.

